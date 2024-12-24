Punjab, India

Punjab police DGP Gaurav Yadav in a post on Monday (Dec 23) revealed that the three Khalistani terrorists neutralised in a UP Police and Punjab police joint operation belonged to a Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module operated by a member of the UK army.

UK army officer involved

In a post on X, Punjab Police DJP Yadav detailed that the joint operation against Pakistan's ISI operative in the northern Indian state of Punjab led to an encounter with three operatives of KZP operatives.

The three terrorists were "involved in the grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur".

He said that the three men, identified as Varinder Singh (alias Ravi), Gurwinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh (alias Partap Singh) were part of a module controlled by Ranjeet Singh Nita, the chief of KZF, and operated by Jaswinder Singh Mannu, and Jagjeet Singh.

Yadav said that Mannu is a resident of Agwan village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district and is based in Greece. Meanwhile, Jagjeet Singh, who was operating under the alias Fateh Singh Baggi is based in the United Kingdom and is believed to be serving in the British Army.

In a joint operation against, #Pakistan's ISI operative in Punjab, a collaborative effort between UP Police & Punjab Police led to an encounter with three operatives of KZF in the jurisdiction of PS Puranpur, Pilibhit. Recovery: Two AK rifles and two Glock pistols The three…

In the video posted alongside the post, the Punjab police DGP said: "In fact, the credit (of the attack) was claimed in the name of Fateh Singh Baggi of the KZF," he added.

Yadav also said that the investigations are going on to "expose all the connections and members of the module and more recoveries and arrests are likely."

The operation took place in the jurisdiction of PS Puranpur, Pilibhit. During the operation, police officials seized two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a huge cache of ammunition from the terrorists, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)