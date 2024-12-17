New Delhi, India

Bulgarian blind mystic Baba Vanga, also known as Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, who died at the age of 85 in 1996, made some terrific prophecies for 2025.

Known as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans,' Baba Vanga is believed to have developed the gift of prophecy after losing her eyesight at the age of 12.

One of the most prominent predictions of Baba Vanga that turned out to be true was the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers in New York.

Here's what Baba Vanga predicted for 2025

A lot of chilling predictions were made by Baba Vanga for 2025, many of which included destruction and death. Here are a few of her chilling prophecies:

Europe's destruction

As reported by the Daily Star, Baba Vanga had predicted the West's absolute destruction and war.

"As soon as Syria falls, expect a great war between the West and the East. In the spring, a war in the East will begin, and there will be a Third World War. A war in the East that will destroy the West," she said.

"Syria will fall at the feet of the winner, but the winner will not be the one," Baba Vanga said in another prediction.

Establishing contact with aliens

According to the report published in the Daily Star, Vanga had warned: "Humanity will make contact with extraterrestrial life, possibly leading to a global crisis or apocalypse."

Humanity to develop telepathy

Baba Vanga said that telepathy would be developed by humanity by 2025, which will allow direct mind-to-mind communication and will revolutionise human interaction.

Scientific breakthroughs in 2025

If one goes by the predictions of Baba Vanga, 2025 will be the year of major scientific and medical breakthroughs, which will include advancements in nanotechnology.

However, she warned against the misuse of technologies for destructive purposes.

Beginning of apocalypse

Baba Vanga had issued a warning that a series of catastrophic events will take place in 2025, which will mark the “beginning of the apocalypse.”

(With inputs from agencies)