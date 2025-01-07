Hamas official Osama Hamdan threatened US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying that he would be prosecuted for his role in the Gaza war, calling him "a partner in the war of extermination".

Hamas politburo member Hamdan stressed that Blinken's partnership in the crimes will be pursued legally, The Times of Israel reported.

“His statements are misleading and we do not trust them, and his partnership in the crimes against our people will be pursued legally,” Hamdan threatened.

US top diplomat Blinken, in an interview with The New York Times, blamed Hamas for the failure to reach a hostage release agreement with Israel.

“What we’ve seen time and again is Hamas not concluding a deal that it should have concluded,” Blinken said.

“Why there hasn’t been a unanimous chorus around the world for Hamas to put down its weapons, to give up the hostages, to surrender — I don’t know what the answer is to that. Israel, on various occasions, has offered safe passage to Hamas’s leadership and fighters out of Gaza. Where is the world? Where is the world saying, Yeah, do that! End this! Stop the suffering of people that you brought on!,” he said.

Hamdan continued that negotiations with Israel have proven that the only way to achieve rights for the Palestinians is by force.

Moreover, Blinken said in the interview that the US does not believe that Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza, although he says that there were times when Israel was not “doing enough” to allow in humanitarian assistance.

Hamdan further stressed that Hamas is determined to stop the aggression, adding that "for the enemy to withdraw from the Gaza Strip, and for relief and reconstruction to be without Israeli conditions."

“We hope that this will be achieved as soon as possible," Hamdan added.

Call for national committee to manage Gaza

Hamdan called for a "national committee" to manage Gaza and "block the path of every corrupt argument that seeks to oppress our people."

Notably, Hamas and Israel have been negotiating on the potential deal in Qatar, however, the progress has been slow.

Hamdan said Hamas hopes that Syria “will remain in the position of resistance” due to Israel’s control of the Golan Heights and beyond. “One of the most important values ​​launched by Al-Aqsa Flood [the Hamas name for the October 7, 2023, terror onslaught] is that peoples will not be liberated except through resistance.”

