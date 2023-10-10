Israel-Hamas war: Biden confirms 14 Americans dead, many held hostage

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed Washington's 'rock solid' support to Israel in an address from the White House on Tuesday (Oct 9). Standing beside the US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden announced that there are now 14 Americans among those killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.

"This morning, I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu about the horrific and ongoing attacks in Israel," Biden said.

"The United States unequivocally condemns this appalling assault against Israel by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, and I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel. Terrorism is never justified."

"Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. My Administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering."



"Jill and I are keeping in our prayers all of the families who have been hurt by this violence. We are heartbroken by the lives that have been tragically cut short and hope for a swift recovery for all those who have been wounded."



"My team and I are tracking this situation closely, and I will remain in close touch with Prime Minister Netanyahu."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE