Published: Nov 04, 2025, 17:06 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 17:06 IST
Hamas indirectly funded Zohran Mamdani for New York election? Here’s what Linda Sarsour claims

Zohran Mamdani Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Linda Sarsour, a Palestinian-American activist, has accused New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani of receiving his election funds from the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR). It is the same organisation that is under congressional scrutiny for alleged links to the Palestinian militant group Hamas. As per The New York Post, Sarsour claimed she and the Hamas-linked nonprofit helped fuel Mamdani's rise.

She named the CAIR-funded Unity and Justice Fund PAC. She described the organisations as "the largest institutional donor to the pro-Zohran super PAC in New York", the NYP reported.

Meanwhile, the public records revealed that the Unity and Justice PAC gave $120,000. The allegation casts doubts on Mamdani for accepting funds from an outfit that is under investigation.

