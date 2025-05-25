Amid the ongoing war with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas is facing an unprecedented financial crisis, London-based newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reported, citing sources.

Sources close to the organisation suggest that it is rapidly depleting its financial reserves, struggling to cover the costs of governance and salaries for its operatives.

The reports further suggests that this financial shortfall is the worst Hamas has faced since its founding. Some estimates indicate that the organisation is unable to meet its salary obligations, forcing it to reduce payments or delay them altogether. This has led to a growing sense of dissatisfaction among its ranks and broader Gaza’s civilian population.

As per sources, the Palestine-based militant group has paid only 900 shekels (about $240) for four months. The newspaper also reveals that, due to the IDF's ongoing elimination of Hamas' leadership, there is a 'vacuum' within the terror group's so-called government.

The sources also add that members of the al-Qassam brigades, its military wing, have not been paid for around three months, while families of those deceased members of the terror group, prisoners, and wounded have not receive their usual salaries.

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, tensions remain high as the situation continues to deteriorate. On Saturday (May 24), Gaza's civil defence agency reported that an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis killed nine children from the same family. The victims were the children of two married doctors. The Israeli military responded that it had targeted "several suspects" near its troops and is reviewing the incident.

Israel has stepped up its military operations in Gaza in recent days, prompting renewed international criticism and calls for increased humanitarian aid.