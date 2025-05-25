'First you hear a whistle...': Ex-Israeli hostage says IDF airstrikes were her biggest fear during captivity

An Israeli woman, who was held hostage in Gaza, said that the thing she feared the most during the time was airstrikes by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF). Naama Levy, one of five IDF female surveillance soldiers released in the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal back in January gave the statement while addressing around 1,500 at the Hostages Square.

“They come by surprise,” Levy said.

“First you hear a whistle, pray it doesn’t fall on you, and then — the booms, a noise loud enough to paralyse you, the earth shakes," she added, Times of Israel reported.

She further said that every time she would hear an airstrike, she thought that was her "end".

"And it’s also what put me in the most danger: one of the bombardments collapsed part of the house I was in,” she said.

“The wall I was leaning on didn’t collapse, and that’s what saved me," the ex-Israeli hostage added.

“That was my reality, and now it’s their reality,” she said.

Narrating her condition in the captivity, Levy said that there were days when she had no food, no water. One day her captors put a pot outside the house and rain filled it. She drank the rain water to get id of hunger.