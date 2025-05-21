Published: May 21, 2025, 23:34 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 23:34 IST
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli MP hits out at own country for 'killing babies as a hobby'
The UN says no aid has yet been distributed in Gaza despite aid starting to cross the border after an 11-week blockade. Israel says 93 trucks entered Gaza carrying aid. The Israeli blockade has left Gazans in an increasingly desperate struggle for survival, despite growing international and domestic pressure on Israel's government.