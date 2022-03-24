Hacker group Anonymous hacks into printers ‘all across Russia’ to print anti-war sentiment

Anonymous claims to have hacked into vulnerable printers across Russia in order to print 'anti-propaganda' messages about the invasion of Ukraine.

The collective's Twitter address is @DepaixPorteur, and one of its members tweeted: "We have been printing anti-propaganda and tor installation instructions to printers all over [Russia] for 2 hours, and printed 100,000+ copies so far. 15 people working on this op as we speak."

Images of a printer prompt on a computer screen and a PDF file with heavy Russian Cyrillic text accompanied the tweet.



According to an earlier tweet, the hackers have so far gained access to 156 printers.

In the aftermath of Russia's assault on Ukraine, Anonymous has claimed responsibility for a slew of cyberattacks.

The texts further exhort Russians to fight for "tradition and pride," as well as to "overthrow Putin's crooked government that steals from your pocket."



As part of its continued efforts against Vladimir Putin's onslaught on Ukraine, Anonymous announced last week (15 May) that it had taken out Russia's national security agency.



(With inputs from agencies)