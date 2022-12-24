Gunman responsible for Paris shooting admits to being 'racist'

French gunman who opened fire at Kurdish cultural centre in Paris killing three people has admitted to being racist, reported AFP quoting a source. The shooting that the 69-year-old man carried out on Friday (December 23) caused panic in the trendy 10th district of Paris. The area is home to a large Kurdish population and is a bustling place of shopping and restaurants.

Three others were wounded in the shooting.

The man was found with a case loaded with a box of at least 25 cartridges and "two or three loaded magazines", the source added

French President Emmanuel Macron said "the Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris" and ordered the Paris police chief to meet with leaders of the Kurdish community on Saturday.

The gunman has a history of racist violence. On Friday, he targeted the Kurdish cultural centre before entering a hairdressing salon where he was arrested.

Of the three wounded people, one was being given intensive care in hospital and two were treated for serious injuries.

According to the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F), the dead inculded one woman and two men.

Emine Kara was a leader of the Kurdish Women's Movement in France, the organisation's spokesman Agit Polat said. Her claim for political asylum in France had been rejected.

The other victims were Abdulrahman Kizil and Mir Perwer, a political refugee and artist, according to the CDK-F.

A police source confirmed that Kara and Kizil were among the victims.

(With inputs from agencies)

