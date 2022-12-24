Clashes erupt at Paris shooting site, Kurds unhappy with French govt ruling out terrorist act

Massive protests have erupted in Paris following the killing of three Kurds in what is being described as a possible racist attack.

The Kurdish diaspora living in Paris feel outraged after the investigators did not consider the attack at a Kurdish centre to be an act of terrorism.

On Friday morning, a 69-year-old man opened fire on a group of people at the Ahmet-Kaya centre on Rue d’Enghien in the 10th arrondissement. Three people have been wounded, one critically.

All the victims were members of the Kurdish community and had died inside and in front of the cultural centre.

Spokesperson of the Kurdish centre Agit Polat accused French authorities of “once more failing to protect us … For us, this is a terrorist attack”, reports AFP news agency.

At least dozens of protesters, mostly from the Kurdish diaspora, clashed with the police outside the centre and in the nearby streets in the afternoon, throwing rocks and setting garbage bins on fire. Police responded with teargas and 11 officers were wounded, police said.

According to the Guardian, another demonstration is being planned at the capital’s Place de la République on Saturday.

French interior minister Gérald Darmanin said that the gunman seemed to be targeting “foreigners in general” and not specially the Kurdish community”.

“More should be known about his motives after he had been questioned by police,” Darmanin was quoted as saying.

The minister further said that security has been strengthened at Kurdish sites and Turkish diplomatic institutions following the attack.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter post, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the “heinous attack” where “the Kurds of France have been the target.”

“The Kurds of France have been the target of a heinous attack in the heart of Paris. My thoughts to the victims, to the people who are fighting to live, to their families and loved ones. My gratitude to our law enforcement forces for their courage and calmness,” Macron said.

(With inputs from agencies)