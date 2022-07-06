Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at Chicago's July 4 parade

The shooter who opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in a suburb of Chicago, killing at least six people, had shot more than 70 bullets using an AR-15-style weapon. A high-powered rifle "akin to an AR-15" was used by the alleged gunman, who was captured late Monday, to fire shots into a crowd assembled for a parade in Highland Park.

A tight-knit neighbourhood on the shores of Lake Michigan, Highland Park has long attracted the wealthy and the famous.More than 30 others also sustained injuries.

The reason behind the attack has not been identified by investigators despite questioning the suspect and looking over his social media activities, according to Covelli.

Additionally, they have not discovered any evidence that the gunman singled out anyone based on their race, religion, or other protected status.

No charges have been brought by the authorities.



Also read | Russia claims Ukraine arms spreading to Middle East and black market

At the scene where the attacker opened fire earlier that day, FBI investigators peered into garbage cans and beneath picnic blankets to look for additional evidence.

Watch | July 4 Parade Shooting: Suspect charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

Before hundreds of terrified revellers ran in fear in Highland Park, a close-knit enclave on the beaches of Lake Michigan that has long attracted the wealthy and occasionally famous, the gunfire were initially mistaken for fireworks.

Baby strollers, lawn chairs, and other goods left behind by frightened parade attendees were still present a day later inside a sizable police perimeter. Some locals drove up to pick up chairs and blankets left outside the police tape.

After a brief pursuit, authorities managed to stop a suspect in a traffic check on Monday evening. The individual was first listed by police as a person of interest, but as of Tuesday, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force indicated that the man is now a suspect.

According to Sara Avalos, a spokeswoman for the state's attorney for Lake County, charges should be filed soon. The authorities did not provide a reason for the attack.

The shooting on July 4th was only the most recent incident to disrupt American culture. In recent months, killing grounds have expanded to include schools, churches, supermarkets, and now community parades. This time, the bloodshed occurred as the country looked for an occasion to commemorate its founding and the ties that continue to bind it.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.