Greta Thunberg to skip Edinburgh International Book Festival over 'greenwashing' concerns

Greta Thunberg, the famous climate activist, has pulled out of an appearance at the upcoming Edinburgh International Book Festival, citing alleged links to the fossil fuel industry.

The annual festival was due to take place on August 13th (Sunday) and Thunberg was due to speak at an event called It's Not Too Late To Change The World at the Edinburgh Playhouse.

However, she said that she would not attend the festival because it relieves sponsorship from the Baillie Gifford investment firm, which she claimed "invests heavily in the fossil fuel industry".

Greenwashing

Accusing the fossil fuel industry of "greenwashing" by sponsoring cultural events, Thunberg said she does not want to be associated with it.

"Greenwashing efforts by the fossil fuel industry, including sponsorship of cultural events, allows them to keep the social licence to continue operating."

"I cannot and do not want to be associated with events that accept this kind of sponsorship."

Baillie Gifford's rebuttal

Baillie Gifford, which is an investment management firm, as per BBC, has been a sponsor for the Edinburgh book festival for over 19 years.

The company, however, said that it was not a significant fossil fuel investor. It also claims that compared to the market average of 11 per cent, only about two per cent of its clients' money is invested into fossil fuels.

"Of those companies, some have already moved most of their business away from fossil fuels, and many are helping to drive the transition to clean energy," added a company spokesperson.

"Currently, five per cent of our clients' money is invested in companies whose sole purpose is to develop clean energy solutions," they added.

The director of the book festival, Nick Barley, applauded Thunberg for standing by her principles, but said that the festival too stands by its principles.

"The Book Festival exists to give a platform for debate and discussion around key issues affecting humanity today - including the climate emergency.

"We would not be in a position to provide that platform without the long-term support of organisations such as Baillie Gifford," said Barley as quoted by BBC.

"We strongly believe that Baillie Gifford are part of the solution to the climate emergency. They are early investors in progressive climate positive companies, providing funds to help them grow".

Apologising to people who had purchased the tickets hoping to see the young climate activist, he said they will be refunded in full.

(With inputs from agencies)

