/Greenland issue: Denmark says position with US stronger, but tensions remain

Denmark's foreign minister on Saturday (Feb 07) said that his country is now in a better position compared to the recent past over President Trump's wish to take Greenland under US control. However, he cautioned that the crisis has not been resolved yet. "We are not out of the crisis, and we do not have a solution yet," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters in Greenland's capital Nuuk, while adding: "We are in a much better position now, compared to a few weeks ago."

The Minister noted that there are no threats on the table and there is no trade war between the United States and Europe, as leaders across the board agreed that the solution should be worked out in a "normal diplomatic way".

The tensions over Greenland between European countries and the United States eased after Trump agreed to diplomatic negotiations with NATO partners during a high-stakes meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21.

Trump announced a framework of a future deal that effectively de-escalated the crisis after a productive session with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and withdrew his threat of 10 per cent to 25 per cent tariffs on eight European allies. The US also formally ruled out the use of military force to secure the territory. In exchange, the framework shifts the focus from annexation to a multilateral Arctic security strategy, exploring expanded US defence rights and the potential integration of Greenland into the proposed Golden Dome missile defence system.

While sovereignty remains a red line for Denmark and Greenland, the resolution established a high-level working group led by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address Washington's security concerns through shared responsibility rather than a total purchase.

A US-Denmark-Greenland working group has been established to discuss Washington's security concerns in the Arctic, but details have not been made public.