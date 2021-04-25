Greek prosecutors probe 'death threats' against journalist

Greek prosecutors have opened an investigation into reported death threats against a journalist two weeks after another reporter was shot dead, legal sources said Sunday.

Kostas Vaxevanis, the owner of a weekly newspaper and website, reported the threats two weeks after Giorgos Karaivaz was shot dead outside his home in the southern Athens district of Alimos.

Vaxevanis, in a message posted to his Facebook page Sunday and on the front page of his weekly Documento, said two people had warned him in recent weeks that there was a price on his head.

Michalis Chryssochoidis, the minister for public order, said Saturday that security had been stepped up for Vaxevanis.

The journalist has specialised in covering corruption cases and built his reputation on his reports filed at the height of the Greek financial crisis in 2012.

After he published part of a list of 2,000 people purportedly under investigation for corruption, he was briefly arrested and threatened with prosecution for the illegal publication of public data. An Athens court cleared him a year later.