Greek police fire tear gas at migrants on Turkish border

Greek police clashed with migrants on the border as several hundred people gathered to cross into Europe.

Also Read: Greece blocks nearly 10,000 migrants at Turkey border

The clash occurred along the Greek and Turkish sides of the Kastanies border crossing as authorities fired tear gas at the migrants. The area has become the scene of frequent clashes. At least one person was injured in the clash even as Turkish officials claimed that one migrant was killed.

Watch Video:

Reports say 10,000 migrants have been trying to breach the border.

The situation occurred after Turkey said last week it would no longer abide by the 2016 deal with the European Union to halt illegal migration flow into Europe.

Also Read: Migrants head to Greece as Turkey opens floodgates

Ursula von der Leyen, EU's executive Commission head had said on Monday that the situation at the Greek border is "not only an issue for Greece to manage, it is the responsibility of Europe as a whole."

Also Read: Greece blocks nearly 10,000 migrants at Turkey border

The EU executive commission head had promised to provide $777 million to the Greek government to help manage the migrant crisis.

According to the Greek government, nearly 24,203 people were stopped from crossing the border from Turkey last week.

Also Read: 250,000 migrants fleeing from Syria's Idlib towards Turkey: Tayyip Erdogan

Greece has suspended asylum procedures in a bid to prevent people from entering its territory, a move criticised by UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

Greek authorities have termed it an "invasion" and have employed aggressive measures including tear gas, batons, stun grenades and rubber bullets to repel thousands of refugees.

The country has reinforced its waters as well, in a bid to stop the migrants from crossing over.