Governor Jared Polis signs executive order strengthening abortion protections in Colorado

The aftermath of the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade has been quite contradicting when it comes to the various states. While a huge number of states wasted no time in passing “trigger laws” making abortion even more difficult, there have been some states who are trying to find ways in order to preserve the reproductive rights. The Democratic governor of Colorado has joined the fight and he mandated that the state will not be conducting investigations into abortions. Jared Polis signed an executive order that clearly stated that the state will not be taking part in filing criminal or civil investigations against people involved in the abortion process.

“We are taking needed action to protect and defend individual freedom and protect the privacy of Coloradans,” said Polis in a statement obtained by the Colorado Sun.

“This important step will ensure that Colorado’s thriving economy and workforce are not impacted based on personal health decisions that are wrongly being criminalized in other states,” he added.

The governor of North Carolina – Roy Copper – also signed an executive order that aimed at protecting abortion rights. According to the order, people who receive an abortion or medical providers who perform them will not be penalised in any way, according to ABC News.

Judges in Mississippi and Florida were able to put a temporary ban of the trigger bans, but successful appeals mean that it will become for difficult for people to get the procedure done in those states. In Ohio, a six-week abortion ban was announced by the authorities, reported the Cincinnati Enquirer.