'Ready For Rishi': Former UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak bids to replace Boris Johnson

Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Friday (July 8) that he was running to replace Boris Johnson to become the party's next leader and prime minister. Sunak recently resigned, triggering a mass resignation of ministers, who lost confidence in Johnson after a series of scandals. After his announcement, Sunak changed his Twitter name to 'Ready For Rishi' which is part of the campaign.

In a campaign video posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sunak declared his candidacy. He said, "Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister."

He added, "The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future. Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination? Or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?"

I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.



Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country. #Ready4Rishi



When Sunak quit as finance minister on Tuesday, it led to a chain of events that eventually forced Johnson's decision to step down. The rules and timetable for the contest to replace Johnson are due to be set out next week by a party committee.

Sunak said in his resignation letter that the public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

He added, "I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

