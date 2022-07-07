Who is Rishi Sunak? Indian-origin British MP who could replace outgoing PM Boris Johnson

Britain's Boris Johnson will reportedly announce his resignation as Conservative leader, paving the way for an internal party contest to replace him and become prime minister. While several possible successors have been suggested, there is no clear favourite.

The UK's first Hindu chancellor of the exchequer, who quit on Tuesday, was until recently the bookmakers' favourite. But his prospects were dented by questions over his private wealth and family's tax arrangements. His resignation has seen him return as one of the bookies' frontrunners for the top job.

Sunak, 42, has a high profile on social media and won plaudits for shoring up the economy during the pandemic. But his refusal initially to authorise more support over a surging cost-of-living crisis has hurt his popularity.

Also Read: Timeline: Three years of Boris Johnson as British PM - from Brexit hero to sex scandals

Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday announced his resignation, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under fire for his handling of a sleaze scandal involving a senior colleague. "The public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously," Sunak wrote in his resignation letter. "I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

He is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, Rishi Sunak was elected as Conservative MP for Richmond (Yorks) in May 2015, which marked his entry into politics. He voted in favour of Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement thrice and after she resigned, Sunak was a supporter of Boris Johnson's campaign to become Conservative leader.

Prior to joining politics, Rishi Sunak worked as an analyst for a leading investment bank from 2001-2004. He also co-founded a large investment firm, working with companies from Silicon Valley to Bangalore.

(with inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.