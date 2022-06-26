'Got to show them our pecs': Boris, Trudeau mock Putin's infamous bare-chested pics - Watch

At a G7 meeting in Germany's Krün, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poked fun at Russian President Vladimir Putin's infamous bare-chested photos. The clip has gone viral on social media forums.

At a G7 lunch on Sunday (June 26), world leaders mocked Putin's tough-man image at Bavaria's picturesque Elmau Castle. They joked about whether they should strip down to shirtsleeves - or even less.

As he sat down at the table, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked: "Jackets on? Jackets off? Do we take our coats off?"

After Johnson's question, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested they wait for the official picture of the event before disrobing.

However, Johnson said, "we have to show that we're tougher than Putin".

"We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display," Trudeau said.

Trudeau's reply was in reference to Putin's infamous 2009 photo-op of himself riding shirtless on a horse.

"Horseback riding is the best," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, without apparently weighing in on the clothing issue itself.

Johnson interjected: "We've got to show them our pecs."

Watch the video here:

(With inputs from agencies)

