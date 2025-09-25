/Google monopoly news: DOJ seeks to split its ad business; firm moves SC to avert Epic Games injunction that can hurt Play Store and Android dominance

The moment of reckoning is approaching for Google for its monopoly across several of its tech businesses. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) this week formally requested that Alphabet Inc’s Google break up key parts of its digital advertising business. Meanwhile, Google has filed a petition with the US Supreme Court seeking to pause an injunction related to the Epic Games lawsuit, which poses a potential threat to its control over the Play Store and Android ecosystem. One piece of good news for Google came from an unlikely corner, as China quietly dropped its antitrust investigation into the tech giant. Here is a roundup of key recent developments.

DOJ pushes for 'structural remedies' in Google's ad tech monopoly

The US Department of Justice has launched a multi-week trial in the Eastern District of Virginia focused on Google’s alleged monopoly in the open-web digital advertising market. The case stems from an April 2025 liability ruling that found Google guilty of monopolising critical components of the online ad ecosystem, including its Ad Exchange (AdX) and Google Ad Manager platforms.

The DOJ is seeking a structural breakup of Google’s ad tech stack. Specifically, it wants Google to divest certain advertising products to restore competition among publisher tools and digital ad auctions. If implemented, such a remedy could lead to a 10–20 per cent reduction in digital advertising costs, benefiting both consumers and advertisers.

Google is strongly opposing this move, arguing that divesting core ad assets would harm innovation and market efficiency. The company warned that such “extreme” measures could destabilise the rapidly evolving AI and digital technology landscape. The trial is expected to conclude in October, with a final ruling likely before the end of 2025.

Google’s search case appeal and legal manoeuvres continue

In the related search monopoly case, Google already faces ‘behavioural remedies’ imposed by a court ruling on 2 September. These include a 10-year ban on exclusive search deals with partners and mandates to share key data with rival platforms.

However, the court did not order a breakup of Google’s Chrome browser or its Android operating system, as was widely expected. The court's decision was viewed as lenient, labelled a “slap on the wrist” by critics. Google has signalled its intention to appeal the ruling, which could extend the litigation through to 2027.

Google moves Supreme Court in Epic Games case that could disrupt its Play Store and Android app distribution dominance

Google has also been entangled in a legal battle with Epic Games, which challenged the tech giant’s control over app distribution on Android. Epic alleged that Google’s policies around the Play Store, including its mandatory in-app billing system and restrictions on alternative app stores, violated antitrust laws.

On Thursday (Sep 25) Google filed a request with the US Supreme Court to stay an injunction issued in the Epic case, which could force it to allow greater competition in Android app distribution. The outcome could have far-reaching consequences for Google’s mobile software dominance.

A sigh of relief for Google in China antitrust case

Though Google exited mainland China’s consumer search market in 2010, it continues to operate parts of its Android ecosystem through partnerships with local phone makers. In this context, Chinese regulators had launched an antitrust probe examining Google’s influence over Android devices and related services.

But this week, China quietly ended that investigation, likely reflecting its shifting regulatory priorities. The move is seen as part of broader US-China trade diplomacy, with China reportedly turning its focus to other American tech firms such as Nvidia.

What is the prognosis for Google?

The US Justice Department is aggressively pursuing the breakup of Google’s ad tech business at a time when artificial intelligence and digital advertising are increasingly converging. A forced divestment of Google's advertising assets would mark one of the most significant antitrust structural remedies imposed on a major tech company in decades.

Google’s simultaneous legal strategies—including appealing the search case ruling and challenging the Epic Games injunction—highlight its multi-front defence of its core platforms. The company is fighting to avoid structural damage that could reshape its business model and reduce its dominance in search, advertising, and mobile ecosystems.

