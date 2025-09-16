/Paint your own figurine in 'Google Gemini': Try THESE top 8 prompts to turn photo into 3D figurine

Turn your photo into a realistic 3D figurine using these easy Google Gemini prompts

AI-edited changes have been a massive online trend, with every new request giving rise to a new viral moment. Even before the saree trend, adored by all, another artistic tide had already gained traction, the trend for ‘3D figurines’. Google Gemini figurine trend had fans converting their photos into hyper-realistic 3D collectable figures, dressed up like action-figure toys.

Just as the saree edits, the 3D figurine trend has gone viral. It made some remember action figures from childhood, while others saw it as an enjoyable opportunity to imagine themselves as mini models.

Follow these steps to create your own 3D model:

You can create your very own action-figure type of 3D model for free on Google AI Studio.

Step 1:Open your browser and go to Google AI Studio, click Try Gemini, and log in using your Google account.

Step 2:Navigate to the right-hand menu and select Nano Banana and agree to the terms.

Step 3:Hover the "+" icon next to Run and upload any photo, whether it's your selfie, your pet, or a landscape.

Step 4:Copy the prompt and paste it into the chat box, click Run, and your photo will immediately transform into an action-figure type 3D model.

Best prompts to test the trend:

Interested in testing the figurine trend yourself, but not sure how to go about it? The good news is that you can accomplish the 3D figurine effect using several different prompts.

Prompt 1

A hyper-realistic film frame showing the uploaded individual meticulously painting their own figurine on a table. The figurine is placed upon a clear acrylic display base, but is of a larger-than-life size, making it stand out more and nearly half as tall as the actual person. Both the individual and the figurine are dressed in the same attire, identical in detail. Surrounding the desk, there are realistic painting tools, brushes, and hobby materials scattered all over, giving a creative workshop setting. The figurine should appear ultra-realistic with human-like skin tone, natural facial features, and high-end PVC texture. Realistic indoor background, studio lighting like in the movies, and crisp details.

Prompt 2

Create a detailed 1/6 scale figurine of the character in the uploaded photo in a semi-realistic art style. Place the character in a heroic pose sitting atop a raised, textured rocky platform, with clear, fine details of subtle stone and moss accents to create a collectable look. Place the figurine in a glass case with gentle, soft LED lighting to enhance the high-level sculpting and painted details. Background: Add a neat shelf with other pop-culture merchandise and art books, which creates a professional studio environment. Position an upscale collector's box in close proximity, with striking, anime-style artwork of the character. Apply dramatic but harmonised lighting to cast shadows that add depth, keeping the presentation overall streamlined and refined, ideal for product photography.

Prompt 3

Show the uploaded person sculpting a full-sized self-portrait bust in clay, positioned on a solid wooden stand. The room is filled with natural daylight streaming through a large window. Small tools, unfinished miniatures, and reference sketches scatter the surrounding workspace. The bust captures lifelike skin tones and intricate facial expressions, reflecting every detail of the subject’s hairstyle and clothes.

Prompt 4

Display a dynamic scene where the uploaded character is spray-painting a stylised, life-scale figurine resembling themselves, mounted on a sleek, black rotating stage. The figurine stands in an energetic pose, set amidst vivid containers of paint, tape, and finishing sponges. Everything is enveloped by focused white studio spotlights, creating sharp contrasts and highlighting the shine and realism of the finished model.

Prompt 5

Visualise the uploaded subject assembling a limited-edition, resin-cast figurine kit of themselves, surrounded by unopened packs, assembly instructions, and high-resolution colour cards. The workshop table glows under warm, pendant lighting. The partially constructed figurine reveals precise features and realistic hair, standing next to fine paint bottles and crystal-clear glue tubes.

Prompt 6

Frame the uploaded character posing proudly beside a towering pop-culture figurine, twice their own height, sculpted to cinematic proportions and placed centre-stage in a brightly lit display hall. The figurine echoes the exact fashion and accessories of the subject. Markers, carving knives, and display plaques are visible on the floor, accentuating the craftsmanship.

Prompt 7

Capture the uploaded person delicately adding details to a small figurine replica using ultra-fine brushes and specialised powder pigments. The miniature sits on velvet cloth, with drawers and shelves packed with collectable figurines, certificate cards, and artist toolboxes in the background. The studio light catches the shimmer of fresh paint and brings out subtle textures.

Prompt 8

Portray the uploaded individual sitting at an antique artist's desk, meticulously assembling an action figure that resembles their own likeness. The figure is positioned atop a glass turntable, surrounded by reflection, magnifying glasses, and trays of mini-accessories. The setting includes leather-bound sketchbooks and signed collectable art prints, suggesting a dedication to fine product presentation.