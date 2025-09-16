/20+ Easy nano banana prompts to turn any photo into a stunning Indian retro photo with ‘Google AI Studio’

Digital editing trends have captured online attention like never before, sparking countless viral moments. Before the much-loved saree trend swept platforms, another creative trend had begun, transforming photos into Indian retro visuals. Using Google AI Studio’s Nano Banana tool, users easily turn any image into nostalgic, classic Indian-style visuals inspired by vintage cinema and traditional culture. This trend brings a warm blend of heritage and art, allowing people to see their photos imbued with the charm of India’s past.

Whether for social media, creative projects, or simply to relive the charm of old India, this tool provides a simple, elegant method to bring retro magic to your images without needing advanced editing skills.

Follow these steps to transform your photo.

Step 1:Open Google AI Studio and select the Nano Banana feature.

Step 2:Upload the photo you want to convert.

Step 3:Enter one of the expert-designed prompts below to guide the retro look and feel.

Step 4:Click Run and watch your image transform into an authentic Indian vintage visual.



Top 20+ Prompts for Indian Retro Visuals

Prompt 1:

Transform the image into a 1970s Bollywood heroine in a flowing red chiffon saree with soft waves, warm golden hour lighting, and a classic film set backdrop.

Prompt 2:

Turn this photo into a vintage street scene in old Mumbai, featuring faded wall murals, hand-painted shop signs, and natural sunlight casting long shadows.

Prompt 3:

Apply a retro sepia filter with subtle film grain to create the look of an 80s Indian wedding photo, adding ornate jewellery and soft velvet drapes.

Prompt 4:

Make the image resemble a 60s Bollywood movie poster, using grainy textures, bold retro typography, and a classic studio portrait with dramatic lighting.

Prompt 5:

Visualise the photo set in a traditional village courtyard with clay pots, charpai beds, and morning sunlight filtering through banyan tree branches.

Prompt 6:

Create a warm-toned, rainy street festival scene with people wearing colourful ethnic attire, umbrella stalls, and flickering vintage lamps.

Prompt 7:

Apply golden hour lighting over a portrait styled as a Maharashtrian woman wearing a nauvari saree, set against a bustling market street with wooden carts.

Prompt 8:

Turn the image into an old-school Kolkata tram platform with pastel tones, vintage advertisement posters, and commuters in retro attire.

Prompt 9:

Generate a black-and-white image with sepia overlays of a young boy playing cricket on a dusty ground lined with old shops.

Prompt 10:

Apply a soft film grain over a picnic scene by an Indian riverbank with bamboo baskets, traditional brass vessels, and flowering trees.

Prompt 11:

Create a vibrant Diwali evening with oil lamps, marigold garlands, and people in traditional clothes, softly illuminated by sparklers.

Prompt 12:

Turn the photo into an iconic Bollywood romantic alleyway scene with bistro lights, retro scooters, and flowing saree fabric caught in a breeze.

Prompt 13:

Add dramatic stage lighting and a velvet curtain backdrop to transform the person into a vintage classical Indian dancer performing a solo.

Prompt 14:

Make the image resemble a faded Polaroid photo of a family gathering in a 70s Indian home decorated with wooden furniture and traditional paintings.

Prompt 15:

Apply a rustic texture and warm pastel colours to create a Rajasthan-themed desert scene with camel carts, turbans, and ornate jharokhas.

Prompt 16:

Transform the image into a close-up portrait of a man in a Nehru jacket standing against a historical building with colonial architecture.

Prompt 17:

Visualise a sunset beachside scene with golden skies, traditional fishing boats, and a woman in a cotton saree walking on wet sand.

Prompt 18:

Turn the photo into a detailed street food stall scene with brass vessels, steam rising, and happy customers enjoying samosas and chai.

Prompt 19:

Apply soft focus and dreamy pastel tones to create a Bollywood studio portrait from the 80s with signature bold makeup and statement jewellery.

Prompt 20:

Create a monochromatic look with subtle pops of colour depicting a traditional Indian wedding mandap decorated with marigolds and draped fabrics.

Prompt 21:Generate an image reminiscent of an old Tamil cinema poster with dynamic poses, bright colours, and stylised typography.

Prompt 22:

Add a vintage film reel border and warm overlays to turn the photo into a nostalgic 90s Bollywood family snapshot.