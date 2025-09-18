/Amid Beijing-Washington talks over TikTok, China to discontinue probe against Google: Report

As talks between Beijing and Washington over TikTok and Nvidia picked up pace, China has reportedly decided to end an antitrust probe into Google. The two nations have reportedly struck a deal over ByteDance's divestmentfrom the social media platform, TikTok. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will iron out the details in a planned call on Friday.

The move is being construed as a tactical shift by China, which is attempting to redirect regulatory focus to Nvidia as leverage in the US-China trade talks.

China is also sending a message by ending the probe against Google that it is flexible in negotiations.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation had opened an investigation against Google in February. It has decided to drop the investigation, reported FT.

Google declined to comment to FT over this. China's State Administration for Market Regulation and China's State Council did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Chinese authorities had accused Google of violating the nation's anti-monopoly law. However, it didn't provide any further details on how Google allegedly breached the law.

This week, China also accused Nvidia of violating its anti-monopoly law. The accusation was made after a preliminary investigation into the California-based firm's business practices. China has emerged as America's most prominent strategic and trade rival.

The Donald Trump administration has given an ultimatum to the Chinese-owned TikTok to either accept American control or shut down its operations in the country.