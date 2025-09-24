/What is Zoho? Ashwini Vaishnaw is moving from Microsoft/Google to THIS Indian platform for Office Work

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sparked a discussion online after revealing his decision to switch to Zoho for handling documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. The move is being seen as an effort to encourage wider adoption of Made in India digital tools.

For years, Microsoft Office has remained the leading paid software for productivity tasks, while Google’s online alternatives have also gained massive popularity. However, Vaishnaw is now highlighting the importance of choosing Indian alternatives, urging users to consider Zoho as a reliable domestic option.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Electronics and IT minister wrote, “I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is Zoho?

Zoho Corporation was co-founded in 1996 by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas. It is a Chennai-headquartered SaaS (software-as-a-service) firm that has evolved into a global technology player. Over the years, the company has provided more than 80 cloud-based applications for businesses, covering areas such as email, customer relationship management, HR, accounting, project management and more.

Although legally incorporated in the US, Zoho has consistently championed its ‘Made in India’ philosophy, with much of its core operations and operations carried out from Tenkasi in rural Tamil Nadu.

In the current period, the firm generates over $1 billion in annual revenue and has established a footprint in multiple countries, including the US. Its suite of products serves more than 100 million users across 150+ nations, ranging from emerging startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.