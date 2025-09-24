Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Technology
  • /What is Zoho? Ashwini Vaishnaw is moving from Microsoft/Google to THIS Indian platform for Office Work

What is Zoho? Ashwini Vaishnaw is moving from Microsoft/Google to THIS Indian platform for Office Work

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 24, 2025, 09:47 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 09:47 IST
What is Zoho? Ashwini Vaishnaw is moving from Microsoft/Google to THIS Indian platform for Office Work

File photo of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Over the years, Zoho has provided more than 80 cloud-based applications for businesses, covering areas such as email, customer relationship management, HR, accounting, project management and more.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sparked a discussion online after revealing his decision to switch to Zoho for handling documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. The move is being seen as an effort to encourage wider adoption of Made in India digital tools.

For years, Microsoft Office has remained the leading paid software for productivity tasks, while Google’s online alternatives have also gained massive popularity. However, Vaishnaw is now highlighting the importance of choosing Indian alternatives, urging users to consider Zoho as a reliable domestic option.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Electronics and IT minister wrote, “I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is Zoho?

Zoho Corporation was co-founded in 1996 by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas. It is a Chennai-headquartered SaaS (software-as-a-service) firm that has evolved into a global technology player. Over the years, the company has provided more than 80 cloud-based applications for businesses, covering areas such as email, customer relationship management, HR, accounting, project management and more.

Although legally incorporated in the US, Zoho has consistently championed its ‘Made in India’ philosophy, with much of its core operations and operations carried out from Tenkasi in rural Tamil Nadu.

Trending Stories

In the current period, the firm generates over $1 billion in annual revenue and has established a footprint in multiple countries, including the US. Its suite of products serves more than 100 million users across 150+ nations, ranging from emerging startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

On the productivity front, Zoho packages its collaboration and office tools under platforms such as Zoho Workplace and Zoho Office Suite, while also making them available individually. These offerings position the company in direct competition with global giants like Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics