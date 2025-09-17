/AI talent poaching: Google CEO Sundar Pichai responds to global AI talent war

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks on AI talent war. The global competition for top artificial intelligence (AI) talent is intensifying. As the tech giants like Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Apple, and Meta are all racing to hire the best researchers and engineers to lead the future of AI.

In a report by Business Insider, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the growing concerns about poaching in the industry. Where he acknowledged that Google faces competition, especially from companies like OpenAI and Microsoft, but said the situation is under control.

Pichai stated, “I do know individual cases can make headlines. But when we look at the numbers deeply, I think we are doing well through this moment.”

He added that Google is closely monitoring retention metrics. How many employees stay, and recruitment of new talent. “We continue to look at both our retention metrics, as well as the new talent coming in, and both are healthy,” he said.

Pichai’s comments suggest the company remains confident about holding on to its top AI researchers.

Rising costs and tough competition

The fight for skilled AI professionals comes at a cost. According to analysts at Bernstein, led by Mark Shmhulik, the growing expense of staying ahead in the AI race is becoming a challenge for all major companies.

A separate report by SignalFire revealed that researchers are 11 times more likely to leave Google for Anthropic, a rising AI startup that has quickly gained attention in the sector. This shows that competition is no longer limited to big players like Microsoft and OpenAI but also includes smaller, specialised firms.

Why retention matters in AI

Retaining top talent is vital because these researchers are the ones creating the next generation of AI models and tools. Losing AI research scientists can slow innovation and give rivals an edge.

Pichai, however, emphasised that retention is not just about high salaries or large bonuses. Culture, opportunities to innovate, and long-term vision also play important roles in keeping employees motivated.

He hinted that while the AI talent war will continue, Google is confident in its strategies to remain a leader in the space.