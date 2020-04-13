Google doodle pays homage to doctors, nurses and healthcare workers

Google doodle has started a chain of doodles to pay tribute to the selfless service of the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are helping in combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

"This week, we're beginning a series of Doodles to recognise the doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available," Google said in an official statement.

The animated illustration is displaying the message: "To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you".

The special logo also features a heart emoji sent to all those involved in fighting the deadly virus.

Ignoring the risk to their own life, medical professionals are working relentlessly and prioritising their duty.

Through its doodle series, Google has so far made animated illustrations to thank grocery workers, farmworkers and farmers, custodial and sanitation workers, and emergency services workers.