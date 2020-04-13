Coronavirus outbreak: Global cases cross 1,800,000; death toll rises to 114,247

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus surpassed 18 lacs worldwide on Wednesday as COVID-19 spreads across Europe, North America and South Asia.



Also read: US could start reopening in May, says top virus advisor

COVID-19 has now infected 1,853,155 people worldwide and 114,247 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Around 423,625 people of that tally have recovered.



Also read: In video message, UK PM says medics saved his life as he battled COVID-19

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

The epicentre of the pandemic has shifted twice, first from China to Europe, and then from Europe to North America.



Also read: Britons lose £1.8 million as cyber-conning becomes rampant in the country

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment.

The United States, the current epicentre of the virus recorded 2,000 deaths a day, a first for any country.

The country overall has witnessed 22,115 deaths and have surpassed Italy’s death toll of 19,899.

Over half a million cases have been now been confirmed in the US, more than any other country so far.