Britons lose £1.8 million as cyber-conning becomes rampant in the country

The United Kingdom is one of the hardest-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent press conference by Home Secretary Priti Patel, a lot of data was released.

She claimed that crime in the country has fallen by 21 per cent, while cases on online fraud and underage sexual exploitation have gone up.

According to Patel, people across the country have been conned, and the national loss is expected to be worth £1.8million.

“Fraudsters are exploiting coronavirus as a hook for new acquisitive crimes with losses to victims already exceeding £1.8million”, the Home Secretary thundered to the nation.

The UK is nearing the 10,000 mark in terms of recorded deaths. The Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had tested positive for the virus is now showing signs of recovery.

Recently, the UK police were criticised for using extreme measures in enforcing the nationwide lockdown. She said that the powers “will be reviewed”.

Patel also added that over 400 suspects of domestic abuse were arrested over the last two weeks.

There is no clarity on the timeline for lifting restrictions: “None of us can stand here today... and speculate in terms of when restrictions might move and when they will be lifted”.

While referring to the increasing cases of acts related to cyber pedophilia, she said, “the perpetrators of sickening online child abuse are seeking to exploit the fact that more and more young people and children are at home and online. And in the last week the National Domestic Abuse Helpline reported a 120 per cent increase in the number of calls it received in one 24-hour period”.

The Home Secretary further warned the public against stringent police action in case people were spotted breaking lockdown rules. “To anyone still refusing to do the right thing is clear. If you don't play your part, our selfless police - who are out there risking their own lives to save others - will be unafraid to act”, she said

On a lighter note, she extended gratitude to emergency workers.

“I’d like to thank them - our police officers and staff who are working tirelessly to keep us safe, for engaging with the public so constructively, to encourage everyone to do the right thing and avoid the need to use these powers”.