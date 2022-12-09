Global economic chiefs hail China’s decision of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

The Chinese government decided to loosen its strict COVID-19 restrictions under the Zero Covid policy and the decision was lauded by global economic leaders on Friday. Both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) welcomed the change in stance and said that the lifting of restrictions will help the country and the global economy in the long run.

"We welcome very much the decisive actions taken by the Chinese authorities... to recalibrate the Covid policies so as to create a better impetus for the revival of growth in China," Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF chief, said at a press briefing according to Reuters.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the global economy as well as the supply chain suffered major setbacks. With China – one of the biggest economies in the world – also shutting down manufacturing units due to the rise of Covid cases, there was a dearth of stimulus to the global economy and wealth.

However, after the nationwide protests against the restrictions, the authorities in China relented and allowed people to isolate at home. It further said that people did not need negative test results for free movement.

The effort to boost vaccination rates and anti-viral treatments "is very good for the Chinese people, but also important for Asia and the rest of the world", Georgieva added at the briefing.

"China's performance matters (not just) to China -- it matters to the world economy as well."