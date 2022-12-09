Russian lawmakers hail Bout-Griner swap as Putin’s ‘win’, capitulation by America: State media

Hours after President Joe Biden said that the US basketball player Brittney Griner "is on her way home" following a prisoner exchange with Russia, the state media in Moscow lauded President Vladimir Putin for "winning" a prisoner exchange with the United States by swapping a US basketball player for a prolific arms dealer.

Viktor Bout, the arms dealers who was sentenced to 25 years in jail by a New York court in 2012, arrived in Moscow late on Thursday after Russia and the United States swapped the arms dealer for US basketball star Brittney Griner at Abu Dhabi airport.

Bout is described as "one of the world's most prolific arms dealers" who had sold weapons across the world to terrorists and individuals and entities that the US identifies as its enemies for decades. Bout though never accepted the charges.

"It is a capitulation by America," Maria Butina, a lawmaker in the lower house of the Russian parliament, told state television on the tarmac of Moscow's Vnukovo airport just as Bout landed.

"It shows that Russia doesn't abandon its own while America has shown its defeat," Butina said beside Bout's wife and mother, who hugged him as he stepped back onto Russian soil. "Russia did not forget him."

Bout's life is subject to a Hollywood hit film "Lord of War".

Not much is known about Viktor Bout's early life, though he has been linked to Russian military intelligence (GRU). The GRU has made much of its reputation for never forgiving traitors and never abandoning its people no matter what the cost.

"Washington categorically refused to engage in dialogue on the inclusion of the Russian in the exchange scheme," the Russian foreign ministry said. "Nevertheless, the Russian Federation continued to actively work to rescue our compatriot."

"What a 'stupid' and unpatriotic embarrassment for the USA!!!," former President Donald Trump wrote on social media.

