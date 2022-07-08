US basketball star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug in Russia

Two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court. Griner, whom the US State Department has classified as wrongfully detained, faces up to 10 years in prison under the charge.
