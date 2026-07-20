LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Japanese defence officials launch X accounts; Move aims to counter China's 'cognitive warfare'

Japanese defence officials launch X accounts; Move aims to counter China's 'cognitive warfare'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 19:27 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 19:27 IST
Senior officials from Japan’s Ministry of Defense and Self-Defense Forces have launched personal X (formerly Twitter) accounts to combat what Tokyo identifies as China’s "cognitive warfare".

Trending Topics

trending videos