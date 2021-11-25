'Global crisis': Cases of violence against women triggered by the pandemic

On the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, UN Women chief Sima Bahous described gender-based violence (GBV) as “a global crisis”. As per data by UN Women, over 70 per cent have experienced GBV.

“In all of our own neighbourhoods, there are women and girls living in danger. Around the world, conflict, climate-related natural disasters, food insecurity and human rights violations are exacerbating violence against women”, Sima said.

November 25, every year, is marked as International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in order to increase awareness of the suffering of women.

Dear survivors of violence who are bravely speaking out:



We hear you.

We see you.

We believe you.

The Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women was issued by the UN General Assembly in 1993. It states that violence against women is "any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life. "

Sima stated how violence “often goes unreported, silenced by stigma, shame, fear of the perpetrators and fear of a justice system that does not work for women”.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has further triggered cases of violence against women. The top women UN official told that reports on helplines for violence against women and girls have increased globally.

UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said that “violence against women is not inevitable”.

“The right policies and programmes bring results”, he added.

“Change is possible, and now is the time to redouble our efforts so that together, we can eliminate violence against women and girls by 2030.”

(With inputs from agencies)