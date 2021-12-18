Girls Do Porn victims, who were pressurised into having sex, finally won rights to their videos

Hundreds of victims of GirlsDoPorn and GirlsDoToy, sex-trafficking rings, have now been given the rights to the videos and millions of dollars in damages. Over 400 victims can now demand the footage to now be removed.

GirlsDoPorn producer Ruben Andre Garcia has been accused of pressurising these girls into sex acts. The producer who also went by Jonathan lied about the actual nature of the shoot.

Most of these women were enticed to hotel rooms in San Diego through modelling shoot ads posted by Girls Do Porn. They were then pressurised into having sex.

The girls were told that the video will not go online. Garcia told these women that the videos would be published only on DVDs and sold overseas. However, the operators of Girls Do Porn posted them for free on websites including Pornhub, causing extreme trauma to the victims. In some cases, these girls were forced to change their communities or even change their names after their families came to know about it.

It was in June 2020 when Garcia was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he plead guilty to federal counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion.

Southern California district acting US attorney Randy Grossman deemed this as an "extremely important ruling."

"We hope this helps the victims close a difficult chapter in their lives," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)