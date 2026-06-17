/Meloni's G7 hot mic moment: 'I stopped smoking' and 'most famous couple on Instagram'

As world leaders gathered at the resort town of Évian-les-Bains, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni featured in two highly publicised hot mic moments that went viral globally. Away from the formal and scripted nature of the diplomatic chats, these candid moments showed the unscripted and funny quirks of the pragmatic and polarising Italian Prime Minister.

Giorgia Meloni Quit Smoking

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen chatting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following a formal meeting. Meloni was saying that she needed three cups of coffee to wake up in the morning, then Merz suggested, “and a cigarette”, Meloni responded, “no”, she stopped smoking. To which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acted surprised and asked: “When?” Meloni responded, “One month ago”. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer asked the European Council President, Antonio Costa, “When did you stop?” He shared that it has been 21 years since he quit smoking.

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The most famous couple on Instagram

While world leaders were gathering for the traditional G7 family photo session, a microphone picked up an informal exchange between Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She greeted Modi, saying, “Nice to meet you again.” Prime Minister Modi referenced their social media popularity, Meloni playfully responded with a smile: “Yes, we are the most famous couple on Instagram”.

This comes as the long line of viral internet jokes of "melodi", a quip at the Modi- Meloni diplomatic relations. Modi's PR team in his last visit to Rome built on that by sharing a packet of Parle's Melody toffees.