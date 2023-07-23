Gilgo Beach killing suspect may have victims in other states, authorities open unsolved cases

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that Rex Heuermann, the prime suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders, may have committed similar crimes in other states. Heuermann owns properties in Chester, South Carolina, and Las Vegas, leading law enforcement agencies to open cold cases and investigate any potential links.

"Shame on us if we don't look into Las Vegas, South Carolina, even Atlantic City, we've got to make sure if anyone has any information," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison was quoted as saying by ABC 7.

Las Vegas

According to reports, Heuermann purchased a timeshare in Las Vegas on April 23, 2005, and a sex worker disappeared, less than two weeks later. Speculations have been rife online that Heuermann could have been behind the killing. The victim, 21-year-old Lindsay Marie Harris, advertised her escort profile on Craigslist and was last seen on May 4, 2005. The case was never closed and has remained cold since then.

"We are aware of Rex Heuermann’s connection to Las Vegas. We are currently reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement," the Las Vegas Police Department said in a statement.

South Carolina

Similarly, the alleged serial killer purchased several underdeveloped plots in South Carolina, in 2022 that back up onto a lake in Chester. In Rock Hill, a city 20 miles northeast of Chester, police are attempting to find a correlation between the disappearance of a woman named Aaliyah Bell, who went missing in 2014, "and Rex Heuermann".

Notably, the police had recovered Heuermann's green Chevy Avalanche as evidence in the Gilgo Beach murders from his brother's Chester property.

Atlantic City

In Atlantic City, the authorities said there were some murders a couple of years that had the same modus operandi as Heuermann.

"What I'm being told is it's not a connection, but we want to revisit that investigation as well," said Harrison.

Heuermann is being held responsible for the killing of three young sex workers, whose bodies were found buried in burlap sacks on Long Island, almost a decade ago.

Autopsies of the victims as per LongIsland.com revealed that they had died of strangulation.

"For each of the murders he got an individual burner phone and used that to communicate with the victims," said US District Attorney Ray Tierney.

"Then, shortly after the death of the victims, he would get rid of the burner phone."

(With inputs from agencies)