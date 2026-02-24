/Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada's Quebec City? TRUTH behind viral video

A video of Jeffrey Epstein's long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell in Canada's Quebec has gone viral amid furore over documents related to late sex offender. This video claims to show Ghislaine Maxwell is walking free in Canada and she might not be in prison in the US. It must be noted that Maxwell's last appearance was on Feb 9 when she appeared in front of the US House committee via video conferencing. So, what is the truth behind the viral video?

Truth behind the viral video

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the video, the woman resembling Ghislaine Maxwell is seen in front of a toy shop and she did not respond to the name “Ghislaine.” Unironically in front of a toy store with another man accompanying her. According to BBC, the video is an AI video. BBC also spoke to creator of such videos and quoted them saying that video was created using a face swapping AI tool and that the clip was meant to be of a humoristic nature. BBC also factchecked the video by hitting pause at the first second of the video and proving that the woman does not look like Maxwell. Later in the video, the woman's face is swapped to resemble younger Maxwell and not like it appears in 2020 mugshot.

Ghislaine Maxwell's hearing before US House committee

Ghislaine Maxwell appeared before US House committee on Feb 9, with her attorney adding that she was prepared to speak if granted clemency by US President Donald Trump. Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice invoked her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and not incriminate herself. According to AFP, the US lawmakers asked about her and Epstein's co-conspirators, whether they surrounded themselves with the rich and famous in order to "curry favor" and avoid scrutiny, and whether Trump ever engaged "in sexual activity with an individual introduced to him by you or Jeffrey Epstein." However, speaking via video link, her eyes cast down and wearing a beige uniform, Maxwell repeated the phrase “I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence.”

US President Donald Trump in July 2025 said that he had thought about clemency for Maxwell. “It’s something I haven’t thought about. I’m allowed to do it, but I haven’t thought about it.” Pressed again, he declined to comment further, saying, “I don’t want to talk about that.” Meanwhile, Maxwell's lawyer Markus said, “We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way.”

Where is Ghislaine Maxwell?