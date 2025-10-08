/'Drone incidents threaten our safety,' says chancellor Friedrich Merz as German police set to get power to shoot unauthorised drones

Germany police will soon be given power to shoot drones which pose as a threat. The development comes after recent sightings of rouge drones in multiple European countries including Germany. The drones, which the European nations believe are handled by Russian controllers, have been sighted over strategic and military sites in Germany including armaments factories, airports, hospitals, etc. Under the new draft law, which still requires parliamentary approval, the German police will be able to shoot down these drones if they pose a threat to security of the country.

German chancellor says drones threaten safety

After the German cabinet approved the new law on Wednesday (Oct 8), which allows the police to shoot down the rogue drones, German chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the move is intended to increase security in the country.

“Drone incidents threaten our safety,” he said. “We will not allow that. We are strengthening the powers of the federal police so that drones can be detected and intercepted more quickly in future.”

According to the German Aviation Security organisation (DFS), the country has seen 172 drone-induced air traffic interruptions till the end of September. The number was 129 in the same period last year and 121 in 2023. While there's been no identification on the origin place of drones sighted across Europe, the countries in the continent believe it to be a part of Russia's hybrid war.

How other European countries are battling?

Germany's draft law to give police power to shoot drones upon sighting, upon approval, will bring the county in the list of other nations, namely France, Britain, Romania and Lithuania which have already given security forces extended powers to battle with the situation. Under those powers, the security forces of these countries are authorized to take down the unlawful drones in their airspace.