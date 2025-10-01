/Three suspected Hamas members arrested in Germany on suspicion of plotting attacks

Three suspected Hamas operatives were arrested in Berlin for allegedly plotting attacks on Jewish and Israeli sites in Germany, with weapons seized
German authorities arrested three individuals in Berlin on Wednesday (October 1), accusing them of planning attacks against Israeli and Jewish sites in Germany. The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the Hamas, with weapons and ammunition seized during the operation. According to German federal prosecutors, the suspects were "foreign operatives" of Hamas, involved in procuring firearms and ammunition to support the group's activities in Germany. An AK-47 assault rifle, multiple pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered during the arrests.
Prosecutors said that the weapons were intended for deadly attacks targeting Israeli or Jewish institutions within Germany. In addition to the arrests in Berlin, police also conducted searches in the cities of Leipzig and Oberhausen around the same time, according to reports by Der Spiegel. The three suspects face charges of being members of a foreign terrorist organisation and preparing a "serious act of violence endangering the state." Two of the suspects were identified as German nationals, Abed Al G and Ahmad I, while the third, Wael F M, was described as "Lebanese-born." His exact nationality remains unclear, according to the prosecutor's office.
The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday (October 2). Germany officially designates Hamas as a terrorist organisation, and all activities connected to the group are prohibited within the country. The arrests come amid heightened tensions in Germany over the ongoing Gaza conflict. The war, ignited by Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent military offensive, has led to a surge in anti-Semitic incidents, creating divisions within German society. Germany, which has a history of seeking to atone for the Holocaust, has traditionally been a staunch ally of Israel.