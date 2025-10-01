As President Donald Trump's political party failed to agree with the Democrats on a spending bill, funding for the US government has been cut off. This simply means that some of the US government services will be halted temporarily. Differences and confrontation on the budget have always been part of American politics. But this time, the matter is significant because the American president spent nine months drastically reducing the size of the national government.



Why the shutdown?

The shutdown is a result of disagreement between Republicans and Democrats over passing a bill funding government services into October and beyond. The Republicans control both chambers of Congress, but in the Senate - or upper chamber - they are short of the 60 votes they need to pass a spending bill.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Around 04:01 GMT on Wednesday (October 1), America's shutdown was announced - for seven years.



When will this end?

The ending of the shutdown totally depends on the bill's situation. If the Republicans negotiate an extension to the healthcare subsidies that the Democrats are demanding, the shutdown will come to an end. There is a second way as well. If the Democrats back down and agree to fund the government - at least temporarily - to get things up and running again.

What will be the impact of the shutdown?



Every shutdown has its own features and functions. As a rule of thumb, all the functions that are required for the protection of lives and property will remain open.