Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /EXPLAINED US Government Shutdown: Why is it happening, and how will this impact Americans? All you need to know.

EXPLAINED US Government Shutdown: Why is it happening, and how will this impact Americans? All you need to know.

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Oct 01, 2025, 20:08 IST | Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 20:28 IST
EXPLAINED US Government Shutdown: Why is it happening, and how will this impact Americans? All you need to know.

US shutdown details Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The ending of the shutdown totally depends on the bill's situation. If the Republicans negotiate an extension to the healthcare subsidies that the Democrats are demanding, the shutdown will come to an end. There is a second way as well.

As President Donald Trump's political party failed to agree with the Democrats on a spending bill, funding for the US government has been cut off. This simply means that some of the US government services will be halted temporarily. Differences and confrontation on the budget have always been part of American politics. But this time, the matter is significant because the American president spent nine months drastically reducing the size of the national government.


Why the shutdown?

The shutdown is a result of disagreement between Republicans and Democrats over passing a bill funding government services into October and beyond. The Republicans control both chambers of Congress, but in the Senate - or upper chamber - they are short of the 60 votes they need to pass a spending bill.

Add WION as a Preferred Source


Around 04:01 GMT on Wednesday (October 1), America's shutdown was announced - for seven years.


When will this end?

The ending of the shutdown totally depends on the bill's situation. If the Republicans negotiate an extension to the healthcare subsidies that the Democrats are demanding, the shutdown will come to an end. There is a second way as well. If the Democrats back down and agree to fund the government - at least temporarily - to get things up and running again.

Trending Stories

What will be the impact of the shutdown?


Every shutdown has its own features and functions. As a rule of thumb, all the functions that are required for the protection of lives and property will remain open.

  • The US Food and Drug Administration’s ability to provide public health oversight will be harmed in a shutdown.
  • The Department of Education said it will furlough most of its staffers in a shutdown.
  • Most of the officials at the Department of Homeland Security will continue working.
  • The Department of Defence said in its contingency plan that it considers its highest priorities to be securing the southern border, Middle East operations, and the Golden Dome missile defence system, among others.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics