Germany crosses 100,000 Covid deaths as weekly incidence rate hits another high

Germany's death toll on Thursday passed 100,000 as the European country continues to battle with the fourth wave of deadly coronavirus. It recorded 351 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 100,119, reports the Robert Koch Institute.

Also, the weekly incidence rate hit an all-time high of 419.7 new infections per 100,000 people.

Earlier, a top virologist had warned that a further 100,000 people can die. Christian Drosten described it as a real emergency and said "We have to act right now." Also, doctors have warned that this wave could be the worst yet.

The surge in German cases comes after the country's general election in September.

Amid a surge, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the current curbs are "not enough." Reports claim coronavirus cases have been surging among the elderly in Germany even as nearly 68 per cent of the population have received both jabs.

Health Minister Jens Spahn while stating the vaccine situation said, "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead."

In a bid to tighten restrictions to battle the virus, Germany has barred unvaccinated people from entering the famous Christmas markets in the country. Some of the traditional markets have already been cancelled.

This comes in at a time when Europe, once again, has become the epicentre of the virus. The WHO has warned that 700,000 more people could die from coronavirus in Europe by March 2022, taking the total to above 2.2 million.

The 53 countries of the WHO's European regions have already surpassed 1.5 million cumulative deaths from respiratory disease, WHO said.

Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe said, "In order to live with this virus and continue our daily lives, we need to take a 'vaccine plus' approach. This means getting the standard doses of vaccine, taking a booster if offered, as well as incorporating preventive measures into our normal routines."

