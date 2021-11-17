Indulgence for inoculation: Germany bars unvaccinated people from Christmas markets

Germany has barred unvaccinated people from entering the famous Christmas markets in the country.

Some of the traditional markets have already been cancelled as the government scrambles to respond to a dramatic rise in infections over the past two weeks.

Describing the situation as "dramatic," Chancellor Angela Merkel said ''The fourth wave is hitting our country with full force.''

"The number of daily new infections is higher than ever before... and the daily death toll is also frightening."

Also read | South Korea battling rapid surge in COVID-19 cases despite nearly 90% vaccination rate

This year, only revellers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently recovered will be able to indulge in steaming hot mulled wine and candied almonds or gingerbread under festive fairy lights.

However, unvaccinated will still be able to enjoy looking at the wooden stalls selling handicrafts or sweets, listen to Christmas carols, and admire the nativity scenes.

Also read | 'Grave concern': Covid cases soar in Germany

Germany has one of the lowest vaccination rates in western Europe at 67 per cent. Health officials believe it is imperative to get more people inoculated as the country reports new record highs in the rate of infection.

But there is still no political consensus in Germany for mandatory vaccines that have been implemented in certain sectors like care homes in some neighbouring countries.

Christmas markets have been an annual fixture in Germany since the 15th century when craftsmen and bakers were given special permission to ply their wares in town squares in the run-up to Christmas.

Despite the financial losses, most German cities cancelled their Christmas markets last year after Covid-19 cases began spiralling.

(With inputs from agencies)