A test rocket launched by German startup Isar Aerospace crashed and exploded just 40 seconds after liftoff from a Norwegian spaceport on Sunday (Mar 30). The failed launch was intended to be the first step towards establishing satellite launches from Europe.

The Spectrum rocket, seconds after its liftoff from Norway's Andoya Spaceport in the Arctic, tilted over and crashed back to Earth with a powerful boom.

LAUNCH! Isar Aerospace's Spectrum rocket launches from the Orbital Launch Pad at the Andøya Space Center in Norway.



Overview:https://t.co/64HcC1kqIH



Live Isar/NSF:https://t.co/aGH02uqNum



And failed early in first stage flight. That's why it's a test flight. pic.twitter.com/SfolnqhtBu — NSF - NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) March 30, 2025

Following the explosive crash, Isar Aerospace said that with the test flight, the space agency was able to gather valuable data and experience that would help expedite future missions.

"With this test flight, we were able to successfully gather valuable data and experience for future missions. Thanks to strict safety procedures from both Isar Aerospace and Andøya Spaceport, all personnel remained safe at all times," it said in a statement on its X handle.

Last week, the Bavarian Isar Aerospace said that the mission was aimed at collecting data on the company's in-house developed launch vehicle.

Orbital rockets are designed to place loads like satellites into Earth's orbit or beyond it.

The Spectrum rocket's launch marked a historic milestone as the first orbital launch vehicle to blast off from the European continent, excluding Russia. Additionally, it was Europe's inaugural launch, primarily funded by private investment, paving the way for a new era in commercial space exploration.

The launch was repeatedly postponed due to weather conditions, and Isar Aerospace had downplayed expectations.

"Every second we fly is good, because we collect data and experience. Thirty seconds would already be a great success," said Daniel Metzler, the company's co-founder and chief executive, ahead of the launch.

"We do not expect to reach orbit with this test. In fact, no company has yet managed to put its first orbital launch vehicle into orbit."

The two-stage rocket, which was 28-metre (92-foot) long, was not carrying any load for the test flight.