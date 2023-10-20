'We must do this': German minister supports deportation for those backing Hamas

Germany's interior minister Nancy Faeser said that those backing Hamas must be deported from the country, media reports said. "If we are able to deport Hamas supporters, we must do this," Faeser reportedly said after speaking with officials at the Federal Criminal Police Office. "Our security authorities have currently placed an even stronger focus on the Islamist scene," Faeser added. The minister also spoke of the recent killings in Brussels, indicating that there is a rise in tensions in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Worldwide protests

There are rallies being organised all across the world with some supporting Israelis while others backing Palestinians and there is a widespread concern over heightened antisemitism in Germany.

Recently, there was an attempted attack on a Berlin synagogue with petrol bombs. Clashes between pro-Palestinian protesters and police also erupted in Berlin and other cities.

As the war between Israel and Hamas is nearly its third week, the US also issued a worldwide caution for American citizens who are traveling overseas. FBI alerted saying that there is a potential for terrorist attack on Jewish and Muslim Americans.

In the same vein, the German minister Faeser made an appeal to citizens to inform authorities if they see any ongoing "propaganda" supporting Hamas. Social media platforms have also come under the scrutiny of regulators for failing to tackle the menace of disinformation being propagated on them against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war.

The house of a 38-year-old German national was raided and searched following an Instagram post where he allegedly defended October 7 Hamas attack on Israel which resulted in the killing of innocent civilians, including women and children.

"We will not allow this vile hatred and horrific violence to spread," Faeser reportedly said.

She also said that German police have recorded over 1,100 offences in connection to the Israel-Gaza war since the deadly strikes in early October. "These are preliminary figures... and investigations are underway everywhere," Faeser said.

(With inputs from agencies)