Republicans obstruct Jim Jordan's third bid to become House speaker, 25 vote against him

With 25 fellow Republicans opposing, Jim Jordan's third bid to become the next US House Speaker has now officially come to an end. It was the third time this week that Jim Jordan failed to win a majority. A total of 194 voted in favour of the rightwing lawmaker. As many as 210 backed minority leader Hakeem Jeffries.

One of the interesting trends seen in the last three votes is that Jordan is gradually falling short of the required support to become the House Speaker. In the second vote, which was held on Wednesday (Oct 18), 22 Republicans voted against Jordan. 20 opposed him on Tuesday (Oct 17).

This comes after Jordan jumped back in the race for House Speaker, soon after saying that he will not throw his hat in the ring for another bid. It is now over two weeks that the US House is leaderless and is in limbo.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted on October 3 by his own party memebers, in a historical moment in US history. For the first time in its 234-year history, the House backed a resolution "to vacate the office of the Speaker" with a 216-210 vote.

The 58-year-old McCarthy was backlashed by Republican hardliners after he supported Democrats to pass a stopgap funding measure to evade a government shutdown. McCarthy's ouster was spearheaded by Republican lawmaker Matt Gaetz.

Also Read | Niger military says late night escape bid of President Bazoum thwarted

Gaetz was the one who initiated the resolution against McCarthy from the leadership in the House.

Watch | Israel-Palestine war: Orthodox church hit by Israeli Airstrike × "Chaos is somebody who we cannot trust with their word. The one thing that the White House, House Democrats, and many of us on the conservative side of the Republican caucus would argue is that the thing we have in common- Kevin McCarthy said something to all of us at one point or another that he didn't really mean and never intended to live up to," Gaetz said during the vote.