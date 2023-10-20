Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of using Phosphorus Bombs |World at War | World at War

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
For the past 10 years, Israel’s military has been promising to stop the use of White Phosphorous. Citing that they will be removed from active duty soon. This was in 2013. But over a decade now, and nothing seems to have changed. Mohammed Saleh gets you more details.

