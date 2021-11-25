General practitioner gets sued by her client's daughter for millions for allowing her birth

A 20-year-old woman has sued her mother's general practitioner after he failed to tell her to take folic acid during pregnancy.

Evie Toombes is a para-showjumping star in Lincolnshire that suffers from spina bifida since birth. Under it, there is a gap in the spine of a baby as it fails to develop in the womb.

Also read | After winning $1 mn Virgin Galactic tickets, mother-daughter duo bound for space

She has claimed that her mother's doctor, Philip Mitchell failed to prescribe her vital supplements which became the cause of her disease.

She has filed a lawsuit against Dr. Philip Mitchell who denies liability, claiming he gave Caroline 'reasonable advice.'

Her mother said ''He told me it was not necessary. I was advised that if I had a good diet previously, I would not have to take folic acid.''

Also read | Global warming affecting one of the most monogamous birds, leading to 'break-ups'

Due to her condition, Toombes had to spend some days connected to tubes for up to 24-hours-a-day.

Toombes has formed a career in showjumping despite her condition. She competes against both disabled and able-bodied riders.

She participated in ITV's show 'Hidden Disabilities: What's The Truth?' and also met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies)