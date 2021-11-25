After winning $1 mn Virgin Galactic tickets, mother-daughter duo bound for space

In what can be called a trip of a lifetime, a health coach from Antigua and Barbuda, who won two tickets worth almost $1 million to space, looks to take her teenage daughter along.

Health coach Keisha Schahaff and her daughter will become Virgin Galactic's one of the first space tourists.

Schahaff said that she wanted to cross the final frontier with her 17-year-old daughter, who is a science student living in Britain. Her daughter dreams of working with NASA one day.

In early November, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson had surprised 44-year-old Schahaff with the news at her home in the Caribbean.

"I just thought I was doing a zoom interview. When I saw Richard Branson walking in, I just started screaming! I couldn't believe it. I was always interested in space as a little girl. This is a great opportunity for me to feel alive and to just make the greatest adventure ever," Schahaff told AFP.

The health coach had won the prize after entering a fundraiser sweepstakes, which was organised by Virgin Galactic on the Omaze platform. It had raised $1.7 million.

The money is going to be donated to a non-government group ‘Space for Humanity’. It works for wider access to space.

(With inputs from agencies)