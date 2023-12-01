Gaza truce should continue as it's 'producing results,' says Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (Nov 30) told Israeli soldiers that the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas was 'producing results' He said that the truce should continue.

It was Blinken's third visit to the region since the outbreak of war eight weeks ago. He said that it was "imperative" that civilians in Gaza are protected if the fighting starts again.

Blinken made these remarks during his meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and OM Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem respectively. He was then due to travel to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas.

Watch | Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting × The pause in fighting is now in its seventh day. During this period, Hamas has released many hostages it took during its October 7 attack. In exchange, Israel has released more than 200 Palestinian prisoners.

The 'process is producing results'

"We have seen over the last week the very positive development of hostages coming home, being reunited with their families," Blinken said in his meeting with Herzog.

"It's also enabled an increase in humanitarian assistance to go to innocent civilians in Gaza who need it desperately.

"So this process is producing results. It's important, and we hope that it can continue."

On Thursday, the truce was extended by a day. If an agreement is not reached to extend it further, it will expire on Friday.

State Department spokesan Matthew Miller said in a statement that Blinken reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself during his meeting with Netanyahu but also urged it "to take every possible measure to avoid civilian harm".

"The secretary stressed the imperative of accounting for humanitarian and civilian protection needs in southern Gaza before any military operations there and urged immediate steps to hold settler extremists accountable for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank," he added.